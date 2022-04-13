Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Business Confidence Shattered Under Labour

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 9:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The latest Business Monitor survey by MYOB shows businesses are becoming more and more pessimistic about New Zealand’s economy under Labour, says National’s Finance Spokesperson Nicola Willis.

“The survey by MYOB shows one of the lowest levels of business confidence in the history of the survey, with more than two-thirds of small and medium-sized enterprises now expecting economic decline in the coming year and 60 per cent expressing dissatisfaction with Labour.

“It’s hardly surprising business confidence has shattered given the immense pressure this Government has put businesses under.

“Labour’s mismanagement of the economy and the increased costs and regulations they have imposed on businesses are all having an impact.

“The highest inflation in three decades, ongoing red traffic light restrictions, big minimum wage hikes, a new public holiday, a new jobs tax, and complex mandated union-negotiated sector-wide employment agreements – all of these things make life harder for small business owners.

“Even as we start to live with Omicron, it’s clear many businesses still don’t see light at the end of the tunnel. The MYOB survey comes less than a week after a RetailNZ survey which showed more than a third of our small businesses fear they won’t survive the year.

“Businesses don’t have an endless capacity to absorb the costs imposed by Government, despite what Labour seems to think. Most will have no choice but to claw back these extra costs through higher prices that Kiwi households will have to pay.

“New Zealand is in the middle of the worst cost of living crisis in a generation and it’s set to keep spiralling. Now is the time to ease the pressure on small businesses, not ramp it up.

“Grant Robertson needs to listen to the New Zealanders who create jobs and generate the wealth in our economy, and declare a moratorium on costly new policies and regulations that could add to the cost of living crisis.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 