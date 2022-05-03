Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Creates $200k Job To Get Rid Of MP

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 7:02 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Labour Government was so desperate to get rid of firebrand Labour MP Louisa Wall it created a job for her, didn’t advertise it to anyone else and shuffled her out just like with Shane Jones,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“It’s clear the Labour Party was desperate to get rid of Wall. After going out of its way to remove her as the MP for Manurewa, Labour then needed to get her out of Parliament all together.

“In answer to Written Parliamentary Questions from ACT, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta confirmed that the role was not advertised, that Wall did not apply, and no other applicants were considered.

"Mahuta did not take the decision to Cabinet and she has refused to release any details of her conversations with Wall about the appointment.

“Mahuta claims “The role was filled by direct appointment. It requires a range of skills, experiences and mana, which Louisa Wall has.”

“How does Mahuta know that there wasn’t another candidate with the range of skills, experiences and mana if they didn’t look?

“The role pays up to $209,952. That’s $153,792 more than the average earner.

“The roving Pacific ambassador role specially created for Shane Jones to shift him on from the Labour Party ended up costing taxpayers a total of $1 million over three years and absolutely nothing was achieved for that money. That included accommodation, travel and other expenses. The role was never filled after Jones left.

“Labour might think it’s ok to spend hundreds of thousands of taxpayers dollars making up jobs to get rid of unwanted MPs but Kiwis who are doing it tough through the cost of living crisis will find this offensive.

“Nanaia Mahuta and Jacinda Ardern need to be honest with New Zealanders about why this job was created and what they think it will achieve, other than costing taxpayers money to get rid of a thorn in Labour’s side.”

The answers to the Written Parliamentary Questions can be found here and here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
The Government has confirmed local council ownership and strengthened local voice by accepting the vast majority of the Three Waters Working Group recommendations on representation... More>>

ALSO:



PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 