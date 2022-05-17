Government Welcomes Historic Pay-equity Deal
Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 3:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Settlement of the first pay-equity agreement in the
health sector is hugely significant, delivering pay rises of
thousands of dollars for many hospital administration and
clerical workers, Health Minister Andrew Little
says.
“There is no place in 21st century Aotearoa
New Zealand for 1950s attitudes to work predominantly
carried out by women,” Andrew Little said.
“This
Government is committed to paying workers fairly. That’s
why in 2020 we changed the Equal Pay Act to give it real
teeth. This settlement is a direct result of
that.
“Negotiating pay-equity agreements can be
challenging, involving complicated processes to establish
how much pay rates are affected by the fact that most of the
people working in jobs are women.
“Congratulations
to everyone involved in getting this historic agreement over
the line, and look forward to
more.”
