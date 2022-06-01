Parliament

Government Gives Penlink The Green Light

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Improved travel choices for residents of the Whangaparāoa Peninsula, north of Auckland, are a step closer with the Government giving its approval for construction on the 7km highway to begin Minister of Transport Michael Wood announced today.

The Implementation Business Case has been approved providing the path for Waka Kotahi to award the construction tender and the first sod to be turned.

“Our Government’s continued investment in infrastructure will continue to play a critical part in securing New Zealand’s economic future and accelerating our recovery from COVID-19,” Michael Wood said.

“Delivering on projects such as Penlink helps address our current infrastructure deficit, improves road safety outcomes, while also meeting future needs brought about by population growth and climate change.

“Penlink will offer greater transport capacity and travel choice, and support planned growth in Silverdale, Dairy Flat and the Hibiscus Coast in the decades to come. It will also enable faster bus journeys for people on the Whangaparoa Peninsula by giving them better and faster access to the Northern busway.

“The two-lane road will be accompanied by a shared use path for people walking and cycling, which is envisioned to connect to a future comprehensive network of walking and cycling facilities as the wider Whangaparāoa Peninsula and Dairy Flat area urbanises.

“Construction is expected to cost approximately $750 million and Ministers have agreed to commence the process to consider whether the road will be tolled.

“Penlink is part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, the Government’s $8.7 billion investment in growing areas across the country, delivering transport improvements that provide more travel choices, help people get where they’re going safely and grow our economy, while responding to the impacts of travel on the environment.

“When we took office we inherited a four year infrastructure plan of $32.5 billion. Budget 2022 lifts our investment again to $61.9 billion of Crown spending on infrastructure from 2022 to 2026. This project is another example of our Government’s commitment to plugging the infrastructure deficit we inherited and ensuring we are future proofing New Zealand for growth in the decades to come,” Michael Wood said.

Construction on the road is expected to commence in the coming months.

