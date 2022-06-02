Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Weakens The Law On Serious Offenders

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 5:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

At a time when violent crime is increasing, Labour is set to weaken prison sentences for serious offenders, National’s Justice Spokesperson, Paul Goldsmith says.

“Labour’s priorities in the criminal justice system are hard to understand. It’s as if they’re saying the main problem is that we’re being too tough on our worst offenders.

“Instead of wasting Parliament’s time by repealing the three strikes legislation today, Labour should urgently respond to the growing lawlessness in our communities.

“New Zealanders are rightfully horrified to hear of an innocent three-year-old who was beaten up by a gang member while at a local park yesterday. This morning there have been multiple drive-by shootings, with innocent bystanders getting caught in the cross fire.

“Such violent and cowardly actions deserve the full force of the law, however, Labour is insisting that serious criminals need shorter prison sentences.

“New Zealanders should be able to enter public spaces, or relax at home, without having to fear for their safety. But repealing the three strikes law will put the interests of criminals ahead of community safety and victims.

“While this Labour Government sends the message to criminals that they are soft on crime, National will unashamedly continue to fight the repeal of three strikes legislation and advocate for community safety and victims.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 