Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Monkeypox To Become A Notifiable Disease

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 4:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Monkeypox will be added to New Zealand’s schedule of notifiable diseases after a decision by the Government today.

“While no cases of monkeypox have been detected in New Zealand so far, we are making sure we’re as prepared as possible if any cases do appear here”, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today.

Designating monkeypox as a notifiable disease means we can utilise the tools needed to contain any possible spread of the disease including contact tracing and isolation orders. Medical professionals are now also required to notify the Medical Officer of Health about any known or suspected cases.

“We continue to monitor the global situation and keep in close contact with our international partners and officials abroad. The first cluster of cases was identified in the United Kingdom in May. Since 2 June 2022, over 780 cases have since been identified across 27 countries.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that typically begins with symptoms such as a fever, chills, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. A blister-like rash or lesions then typically appear on the face and spread to other parts of the body. The rash goes through several stages – like chickenpox – before finally becoming a scab that falls off.

“My message to New Zealanders who have recently returned from overseas is to continue practicing good hand hygiene and if you develop any monkeypox symptoms – especially if you develop a rash along with a fever and swollen lymph nodes - isolate from others and seek advice from the place you normally would get health advice from by contacting your GP or ring Healthline free on 0800 611 116, or getting in touch with a sexual health clinic,” Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

“The Ministry of Heath has already developed monkeypox testing protocols in partnership with the New Zealand Microbiology Network and a PCR test should be available at ESR by later this week.

The Ministry has also established an initial monkeypox assessment team and will continue to monitor the situation and establish an outbreak response if one or more cases are identified in New Zealand.

More information can be found on the Ministry of Health website: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/monkeypox.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Nurses Are Our Prime Export To Australia


That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...
More>>



 
 

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 