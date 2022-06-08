Debbie Ngarewa-Packer: Labour Must Get Off The Fence On Seabed Mining

To mark World Oceans Day, today Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and Environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer received a petition with more than 36,000 signatures calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to ban seabed mining in Aotearoa.

The petition, gathered by Greenpeace, KASM and Te Pāti Māori, was presented to Ngarewa-Packer and Environment Committee chair Eugenie Sage at Parliament today by environmental activists and Ngāti Ruanui kaumātua.

“I’m so proud of the ongoing campaign to ban seabed mining, and the tens of thousands of people who have signed this petition,” said Ngarewa-Packer, who has been leading the 8 year campaign in the courts and on the streets.

“Labour has to stop digging their head in the sand and ignoring the calls of tangata whenua and local communities. It’s time for Ardern and David Parker to get off the fence and make a stand for the Treaty, the climate, and the health of our oceans.

“Right across the Pacific and around the world there is a growing movement against the environmental destruction caused by seabed mining.

“Banning seabed mining is a top priority for Te Pāti Māori and one of the key reasons I’m an MP. I’ve drafted a Member’s Bill that would end this destructive practice once and for all. All Labour need to do is support my Bill and side with Aotearoa over international mining companies,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

