Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Attendance Strategy More Spin Than Action

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 7:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s strategy for dealing with truancy is more spin, without clear actions to turn around New Zealand’s truancy epidemic, National’s Education spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“Under Labour the truancy epidemic continues to worsen with the number of chronically truant kids increasing from 38,000 in 2017 to a staggering 67,000 at the end of 2021. A shocking 40 per cent of kids do not currently attend school regularly.

“But after five years, the Labour Government’s strategy document could have been written by a public relations firm. It contains 13 vague steps, without any clear actions or direction on how to re-engage students.

“During the select committee process National argued that the Government’s target to improve regular attendance to 70 per cent by 2024 was not ambitious enough.

“Labour seems to believe its targets are ambitious, but even by 2026 its target would mean one in four children do not attend school regularly. National’s firm view is that we should aspire for every child to attend school regularly in the long term.

“Rather than setting another strategy, National wants to see actual resourcing, actions and policies that drive a relentless focus on attendance throughout the education system.

“We know that attendance is the most important indicator of student achievement and education is the strongest tool we have to ensure every kid gets an equal chance in life to be successful.

“The Ministry of Education must make improving attendance its number one priority, yet none of its 4000 staff are employed to improve attendance rates.

“The Government’s response to falling attendance has been woeful and the Ministry of Education is distracted by banning fizzy drinks, while New Zealand is failing a generation of kids who will not get the chance to get a good education that sets them up to be successful.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sinai, Where It Suits Us To Waive International Treaties


Farmers are currently enjoying the highest prices and payouts in the history of this country. They will never be better placed to acknowledge that their wealth comes on the back of climate-changing emissions and causes serious amounts of water and soil pollution. Costs which everyone else is having to shoulder. That being so, the gist of this week’s He Waka Eke Noa, report – a working group joint effort...
More>>



 
 

Government: Next Steps To Protect New Zealand’s Unique Biodiversity
The Government has announced its next steps to protect our native plants and wildlife from the threat of extinction, releasing a National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPS-IB) exposure draft and a draft implementation plan... More>>


Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>




Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 