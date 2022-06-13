Parliament

Drop Pre-departure Testing Right Now

Monday, 13 June 2022, 12:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New Zealand should follow the United States’ lead and drop all pre-departure testing requirements for incoming passengers, National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“Australia did away with pre-departure testing weeks ago, and now the United States is following suit. The world is moving on, but New Zealand insists that anyone coming here must present a negative test before getting on a plane.

“Chris Hipkins admits the value of the pre-departure testing is now low and a month ago said that its ‘days were numbered'.

“If the Government already thinks it has little value and plans to do away with it, why are we waiting until 31 July?

“Pre-departure tests made sense when we were pursuing elimination. But they make zero sense when we already have thousands of cases a day at home.

"New Zealand businesses and tourism operators are crying out for support, and this is a simple, logical way to remove a barrier to coming here that is past its use by date.

“Kiwis can freely jump on a plane to Sydney but have to get a negative test before coming home, which is often costly, causes disruption to travel plans and makes short trips abroad significantly more complicated than they should be.

“A simple cost-benefit analysis would compel the government to do away with the tests right now.

“National has called for pre-departure testing to be abolished for weeks, and its time the Government came to the party.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National's Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


