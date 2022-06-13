Statement From Trevor Mallard
Monday, 13 June 2022, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my
intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the
House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard
said.
“I have had the honour of being unanimously
elected three times by the House as a presiding officer. It
has always been interesting and mainly deeply
satisfying.
“I informed the Prime Minister in 2020
that I would prefer to move on during this term of
Parliament. I asked Adrian Rurawhe to shadow me and to
deputise for me extensively both in and outside the House.
He has done a superb job.
“I won’t be commenting
further on my future role at this stage, but announcements
will be made when appropriate,” Trevor Mallard
said.
