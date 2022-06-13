Parliament

Investing To Address Youth Homelessness

Monday, 13 June 2022, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rangatahi experiencing homelessness are being supported by the Government to find safe, warm, and affordable places to live, the Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness) Marama Davidson announced today.

“This Government is investing $40 million to support rangatahi and young people to find a safe, stable place to live, put down roots in their communities, and thrive,” Marama Davidson said.

“The wellbeing of our young people, and our families and whānau starts with warm, dry, affordable homes. As part of the investment confirmed in Budget 2022, the Government will establish a new supported housing service for rangatahi with higher and more complex needs.

“This is a clear sign of our commitment to take better care of our young people and recognises that rangatahi with higher, more complex needs require bespoke support.

“The additional support we’re providing for young people is part of a $75 million investment this Government made in Budget 2022 into delivering its vision of an Aotearoa where homelessness is prevented, wherever possible.

“We know that the best way to end homelessness is to stop it happening in the first place. This doesn’t mean no-one will ever lose their home again. It means making sure it happens as rarely as possible, and there's support there when it does.”

“The recent review of the Aotearoa New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan showed that the Government has made huge progress towards delivering this vision. However, we know there is more that needs to be done.

“The review identified a number of priority areas, which Budget 2022 responds to. This includes the additional support to help rangatahi and young people into safe and stable accommodation, as well as the strengthening of kaupapa Māori responses,” Marama Davidson said.

The $75 million investment over four years includes:

· $25 million to fund iwi and Māori providers to deliver kaupapa Māori wrap-around support

· $20 million to expand supply of rangatahi-focused transitional housing

· $20 million to design and deliver a new supported housing service for rangatahi with higher and more complex needs

· $10 million to mobilise the delivery of homeless outreach services.

