Māori Ministers Promoted In Cabinet Reshuffle

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi commend the decision made by the Government today to appoint Adrian Rurawhe as Speaker of the House.

With the resignation of Minister Fa’afoi, Kiritapu Allan has taken the Justice and Associate Finance portfolios, while Willie Jackson has assumed the Broadcasting portfolio.

“We are pleased to see our Māori MPs in Labour being recognised in restructures like these. I have no doubt that Adrian, Kiri and Willie will be exceptional in their roles” said Rawiri Waititi.

“In Trevor’s absence Adrian brought a different dignity and synergy into the House. He has everyone’s respect and that is so important” said Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Willie has a long history in Māori broadcasting and he knows intimately what the sector needs. Adrian will be the first Māori Speaker since Tapsell, and Kiri Allan will become the first ever Māori Minister of Justice.

“Minister Fa’afoi served Aotearoa with a humility and integrity that will be missed in Parliament. We wish him and Mallard all the best for the future” said Waititi.

