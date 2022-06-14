PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today.

The Prime Ministers reflected on the close and enduring relationship the two countries have shared in the 60 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, and since Samoa gained independence.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to enhancing and continuing to strengthen our relationship with Samoa as lifelong friends — or uō mamae — and I am proud to announce a special Prime Minister’s Fellowship in Prime Minister Mata’afa’s name to celebrate the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic relations,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Ministers issued a Joint Statement acknowledging the strong cooperation on COVID-19 and vaccines, a commitment to work together to navigate post-pandemic economic challenges, the importance of regional unity, and the pre-eminent role of existing regional architecture, such as the Pacific Island Forum.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation on climate change, including Aotearoa New Zealand’s commitment to provide funding support to Samoa’s climate change priorities and the implementation of its climate change adaptation plans.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their support for the Kainaki II Declaration for Urgent Climate Change Action Now.

“Climate change has been identified as the top priority for the region. This is reflected in New Zealand’s fourfold increase in climate aid to $1.3 billion, with at least fifty percent going to the Pacific,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Some of this funding will go to supporting Samoa to deliver on its climate change priorities by providing climate finance towards Samoa’s Nationally Determined Contribution, National Adaptation Plan of Action, and other government efforts to address climate change, including adaptation and mitigation efforts.

“We are committed to working closely together on the complex challenges facing our countries and communities, our Blue Pacific Continent, and indeed, the rest of the world, in a manner that demonstrates the manaakitanga and respect we have for each other,” Jacinda Ardern said.

