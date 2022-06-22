Motion To Properly Scrutinise Three Waters Blocked

Labour has blocked National’s motion to extend the select committee process on Three Waters, doubling down on their commitment to ram it through Parliament with as little scrutiny as possible, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.

“Today, I proposed the Water Service Entities Bill, actioning that Labour’s Three Waters reforms should receive a full six-month hearing, as is usually the case.

“Instead, Nanaia Mahuta is trying to rush the Bill through by November, without the appropriate and necessary scrutiny.

“This Bill is overwhelmingly opposed by Kiwis and Local Governments across the country. All deserve a fair chance to engage and have their voices heard, which can only be done through a full select committee process.

“Labour and Nanaia Mahuta know the public are not on their side. Their bad faith engagement with communities and councils has shown that they simply aren’t interested in making any changes to their broken reforms. It’s clear the select committee is just a rubber stamp for them, and the real priority is to finish the Bill as soon as possible to get it out of the public eye.

“Labour may not care what people have to say, but National does. We’ll continue fighting hard across the country, working with our local communities to stop these reforms.

“Submissions close in 30 days, and I encourage everyone to make their voices heard.

“National will repeal and replace Three Waters.”

