Real Change In Law And Order

“The ACT Party is once again leading with policies to solve the issues facing New Zealand. Our latest policy document tackles law and order, an area where the Government’s beltway ideology has failed and people on main street are feeling real consequences,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The news headlines lately could be out of the L.A. Times, with ramraids, gang violence, youth crime and gun crime becoming a daily occurrence. The crimes are increasing brazen, such as robbing jewellery stores with a hammer in broad daylight.

“Labour’s approach has come with a thick dose of ideology. They have been getting criminals and victims mixed up. Now we’re feeling the consequence of having no consequences for crime. It’s time for solutions and to put victims back at the centre of our justice system and marginalising criminals.

“Labour proved last week with the repeal of Three Strikes that it values ideology over safe communities.

“A recent poll showed 70 per cent of New Zealanders think the Government isn’t doing enough to deal with gangs. ACT has been the most proactive party this term on gang policy. We’ve proposed:

Gang Injunction Orders

Turning Inland Revenue on the gangs

A Member’s Bill that would have delivered the tools to crack down on gangs and illegal firearm use (and still will under a new Government)

Electronically monitored spending for gang members on welfare

Today, we’re also proposing:

Restricting the use of electronic bail, while dropping the target for lower prison numbers

Infringement notices for youth offenders, leading to instant, practical penalties instead of justice delayed

Introducing Three Strikes for burglary, recognising it is a recidivist crime

Financial reparations made by the Crown, so victims don’t have to watch their attacker putting 65 cents a week in their account for 10 years

This comes on top of our already released law and order policies of:

Increasing police in line with the population

No rehab, no parole

An Independent Review of the IPCA

Changes to the Arms Act

“It’s time we sent a message to New Zealand that crime will be punished, that if you’re willing to take part in rehabilitation you will be given another chance but most importantly that victims are at the heart of the justice system.

“As a local MP I am visiting businesses far too often who have targeted, I am talking to people far too often who have been intimidated by gang members and I am talking to people around the country who tell me it’s time for real and meaningful change.

“ACT will keep proposing positive solutions to ensure all New Zealanders feel safe and that we have real change.”

ACT's Law and Order policy document can be found here.

© Scoop Media

