Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kiwis Waiting 10 Times Longer For A State House

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 6:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

People in the most severe and urgent need of state housing are now waiting nearly 10 times longer for a state house under Labour than they were under National, says National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop.

In December 2017, people classified in category A20 on the state house waitlist (the most severe need) waited an average of 45 days to be housed, but the same people now wait an average of 421 days. People in category A19 (the second-most severe need) waited an average of 23 days in December 2017 and now wait an average of 328 days.

“Not only that, but the number of people classified as A20 has gone from just three in December 2017 to 297 in March 2022,” Mr Bishop says.

“So there are now more people with more severe need waiting longer for a state house under Labour.

“Jacinda Ardern campaigned on fixing New Zealand’s housing crisis. But after five years in government, Labour has utterly failed to deliver and the housing crisis has become a housing catastrophe.

“Under Labour’s watch, rents are up $140 per week, the waitlist for a state house has increased by over 20,000 people, 8000 families live in motels, and the number of people living in cars has quadrupled.

“Labour has had five years in office. It’s time for them to stop making excuses and blaming everyone but themselves. Not only has Labour completely failed to deliver on housing, they have actually made things worse.

“Labour needs to take responsibility and take action.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>



National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 