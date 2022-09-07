Kiwis Waiting 10 Times Longer For A State House

People in the most severe and urgent need of state housing are now waiting nearly 10 times longer for a state house under Labour than they were under National, says National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop.

In December 2017, people classified in category A20 on the state house waitlist (the most severe need) waited an average of 45 days to be housed, but the same people now wait an average of 421 days. People in category A19 (the second-most severe need) waited an average of 23 days in December 2017 and now wait an average of 328 days.

“Not only that, but the number of people classified as A20 has gone from just three in December 2017 to 297 in March 2022,” Mr Bishop says.

“So there are now more people with more severe need waiting longer for a state house under Labour.

“Jacinda Ardern campaigned on fixing New Zealand’s housing crisis. But after five years in government, Labour has utterly failed to deliver and the housing crisis has become a housing catastrophe.

“Under Labour’s watch, rents are up $140 per week, the waitlist for a state house has increased by over 20,000 people, 8000 families live in motels, and the number of people living in cars has quadrupled.

“Labour has had five years in office. It’s time for them to stop making excuses and blaming everyone but themselves. Not only has Labour completely failed to deliver on housing, they have actually made things worse.

“Labour needs to take responsibility and take action.”

