Three Waters Consultants’ Fees Break The Bank

Over $16 million has been spent on Three Waters consultant fees, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.

For the 2021/22 financial year a total of $16,294,146 was spent on consultations for the Three Waters agenda. This included $14,570 for one job description and almost $2 million for communication services.

“This is yet another example of wasteful spending from this Labour Government. There is no way to justify such an eye-watering amount, particularly for items like job descriptions,” says Simon.

“Spending a quarter of the median wage on the development of a job description shows how little care or consideration Labour has for taxpayers’ money, and just how broken the Three Waters reforms are.

“Three Waters has been a giant sink hole of cash from the start. These number don’t even include the more than $2 billion in council bribes under the “better off” funding scheme, or the millions paid to groups like the Scottish Water Commission.

“Despite a huge amount of taxpayers’ money being spent, the ideologically-driven changes continue to be unworkable and unsupported by an overwhelming majority of Kiwis.

“This is just another completely unjustified expense from a Labour Government that is addicted to spending while Kiwis struggle with the cost of living crisis.”

© Scoop Media

