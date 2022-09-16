Parliament

Three Waters Consultants’ Fees Break The Bank

Friday, 16 September 2022, 12:36 pm
Over $16 million has been spent on Three Waters consultant fees, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.

For the 2021/22 financial year a total of $16,294,146 was spent on consultations for the Three Waters agenda. This included $14,570 for one job description and almost $2 million for communication services.

“This is yet another example of wasteful spending from this Labour Government. There is no way to justify such an eye-watering amount, particularly for items like job descriptions,” says Simon.

“Spending a quarter of the median wage on the development of a job description shows how little care or consideration Labour has for taxpayers’ money, and just how broken the Three Waters reforms are.

“Three Waters has been a giant sink hole of cash from the start. These number don’t even include the more than $2 billion in council bribes under the “better off” funding scheme, or the millions paid to groups like the Scottish Water Commission.

“Despite a huge amount of taxpayers’ money being spent, the ideologically-driven changes continue to be unworkable and unsupported by an overwhelming majority of Kiwis.

“This is just another completely unjustified expense from a Labour Government that is addicted to spending while Kiwis struggle with the cost of living crisis.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 


Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim
Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.
Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>


