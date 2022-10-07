Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

COL Payment A Shambles From Start To Finish

Friday, 7 October 2022, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New documents show the Government’s band-aid cost of living payment was a shambles from start to finish, reaching 700,000 fewer people than promised while being paid out to tens of thousands of people living overseas, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis.

“When the cost of living payment was announced, the Government said 2.1 million people would be paid. Today Inland Revenue has confirmed only 1.35 million people actually received it.

“In classic Labour fashion, the Government promised much more than it actually delivered, with 700,00 fewer people receiving the payment than hoped.

“Adding insult to injury, the payment was made to 75,000 people living overseas, with this error not being properly fixed until the final instalment payment.

“When errors were identified with the payment in August, David Parker sought to downplay the problems saying only 1 per cent of the payments had been paid in error. Thanks to National’s questions and the probing by the Auditor-General, we now know the error rate was around six times higher than the Minister first claimed.

“The reactive policy was put together in a scrambled rush, with none of the care and attention to detail that taxpayers have a right to expect. The result is that millions of taxpayer dollars were wasted.

“Basic steps to match data with Customs and screen out ineligible people were only taken following Opposition questions and an intervention from the Auditor-General.

“Ministers can’t blame officials for this - they were warned of implementation risks, but ignored them and charged ahead regardless.

“The payment was never anything but a band-aid on the cost of living crisis. While the payment has now ended, rapidly rising prices remain making life tough for Kiwis. The Government has failed to address underlying drivers of inflation by bringing discipline to its own spending, fixing worker shortages and reducing costs.

“New Zealanders are once again paying the price for Labour’s failure to deliver.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 


Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 