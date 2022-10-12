Reconnecting Across The Pacific

Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minita Take Aorere

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for the Cook Islands tomorrow as she continues to reconnect with partners across the Pacific.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is a country in and of the Pacific. Our ties to the Cook Islands and its people run deep; through whakapapa, language, culture and shared interests,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“This visit is an opportunity to engage with Pacific whānaunga and commit to future cooperation. I look forward to reinforcing the importance of our relationship during meetings with Prime Minister Mark Brown, other members of the Cook Islands Government and community.”

In the Cook Islands, the Foreign Minister will be welcomed by Te Ui Ariki – the traditional leaders. She will visit development projects and Rarotonga Hospital, highlighting New Zealand’s commitment to supporting COVID response throughout the region and meeting front line workers.

“It is a challenging time for the Pacific with ongoing pandemic recovery and the intensifying impacts of climate change. The need to build and support long-term resilience is vital and Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to doing our part,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

The Foreign Minister will also travel to Manihiki Island in the Pa Enua, the outer islands of the Cook Islands. She will visit areas impacted by climate change and discuss how New Zealand can continue to support the Cook Islands’ climate priorities, including through renewable energy.

The Minister returns to New Zealand on Sunday 16 October.

