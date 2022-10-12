Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The Cost Of Climate Virtue Signalling

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 12:43 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New Zealand is leading the world in the wrong way, sacrificing the most efficient farming industry in the world so Labour and the Greens can claim to be ‘world leaders’ on climate change,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Government is unable to see the bigger picture. Throughout the Covid response they failed to balance impacts on education, health, crime, social cohesion and the economy as they were focussed entirely on the virus. Now they’re committing wholly to climate policy with no consideration of the impacts on other parts of society.

“The consultation document states that dairy farmers will suffer a 6 per cent reduction in revenues while sheep and beef farmers will be savaged by a 21 per cent reduction. Based on anticipated export revenues in 2025, this translates to a $1 billion cut in dairy revenues and $2.5 billion in sheep and beef.

“This is bad news for everyone, food prices will increase as a result. Westpac economist Nathan Penny today said "There is no free lunch for this policy - it will mean higher meat and dairy prices… Invariably, those costs will end up with household consumers.”

“They haven’t even thought through the emissions side of things, with emissions leakage likely to increase global emissions from agriculture as less efficient nations take New Zealand farmers’ share of the production pie.

“New Zealanders can’t afford to be paying the highest prices in the world so the Government can claim some sort of global leadership title. James Shaw told Newstalk ZB this morning that it is necessary because “America is paying attention to what we’re doing” and “it has to start somewhere.”

“He’s right in saying the world is watching, they’re watching in disbelief as New Zealand’s government sacrifices the country’s golden goose. They’ll be paying attention to the carnage caused in the agriculture sector and will make sure to not make the same mistakes.

“ACT wants to see farmers given the respect they deserve. That’s why we were the only party in Parliament to stand up and vote against the Zero Carbon Bill, because we knew it would lead to more bureaucracy rather than truly effective climate policy.

“There’s no point being a world leader if the country is bankrupted in the process. ACT stands for real change in our climate policy, ensuring it is practical, effective, and not going to make life harder for New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests In Iran


The bravery of the young demonstrators in Iran is extraordinary. This is the third major wave of demonstrations to wrack the country in the past 13 years, and each one has been ferociously suppressed. The demonstrators have risked being beaten and shot. Their leaders risk being hunted down via social media and imprisoned - or in some cases, executed. At no point has there been a change of stance (or even a small gesture of compromise) from the country’s leaders. Given the imbalance of forces within Iran, there is no tipping point where victory can be achieved…
More>>



 
 

Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>

Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 