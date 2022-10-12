The Cost Of Climate Virtue Signalling

“New Zealand is leading the world in the wrong way, sacrificing the most efficient farming industry in the world so Labour and the Greens can claim to be ‘world leaders’ on climate change,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Government is unable to see the bigger picture. Throughout the Covid response they failed to balance impacts on education, health, crime, social cohesion and the economy as they were focussed entirely on the virus. Now they’re committing wholly to climate policy with no consideration of the impacts on other parts of society.

“The consultation document states that dairy farmers will suffer a 6 per cent reduction in revenues while sheep and beef farmers will be savaged by a 21 per cent reduction. Based on anticipated export revenues in 2025, this translates to a $1 billion cut in dairy revenues and $2.5 billion in sheep and beef.

“This is bad news for everyone, food prices will increase as a result. Westpac economist Nathan Penny today said "There is no free lunch for this policy - it will mean higher meat and dairy prices… Invariably, those costs will end up with household consumers.”

“They haven’t even thought through the emissions side of things, with emissions leakage likely to increase global emissions from agriculture as less efficient nations take New Zealand farmers’ share of the production pie.

“New Zealanders can’t afford to be paying the highest prices in the world so the Government can claim some sort of global leadership title. James Shaw told Newstalk ZB this morning that it is necessary because “America is paying attention to what we’re doing” and “it has to start somewhere.”

“He’s right in saying the world is watching, they’re watching in disbelief as New Zealand’s government sacrifices the country’s golden goose. They’ll be paying attention to the carnage caused in the agriculture sector and will make sure to not make the same mistakes.

“ACT wants to see farmers given the respect they deserve. That’s why we were the only party in Parliament to stand up and vote against the Zero Carbon Bill, because we knew it would lead to more bureaucracy rather than truly effective climate policy.

“There’s no point being a world leader if the country is bankrupted in the process. ACT stands for real change in our climate policy, ensuring it is practical, effective, and not going to make life harder for New Zealanders.”

