Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Pacific People Need Immediate Action To Boost Pay

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Government should ensure the Fair Pay Agreements Bill is passed as soon as possible, immediately introduce pay transparency legislation and raise the minimum wage to the same level as the living wage, the Green Party says.

The Green Party says these are the first priorities for the Government in response to the Human Rights Commission’s inquiry into the Pacific pay gap.

“The chorus of voices calling for mandatory pay gap reporting is now so loud the only option the Government has is to act,” says Jan Logie.

“Businesses, unions, community groups and the Human Rights Commission are all saying the same thing: pay transparency legislation will change people’s lives for the better. It is hard to think of a more popular decision the Government could take right now, so let’s just get on with it.

“Work was started on pay transparency two years ago by the then Green Minister, Julie Anne Genter. As Minister for Women, Julie Anne wrote to the Council of Trade Unions and Business New Zealand confirming that the Government would progress work on pay transparency.

“But since 2020 very little has happened.

“While it is true to say that the pay is smaller than it was under the previous National Government, it has started to grow again in the last two years.

“As well as providing all the evidence people need for why we need more Green MPs at the decision making table, the slow progress since 2020 is clearly making things harder for our communities, particularly at a time when costs are going up.

“Aotearoa should be a place of equal pay for equal work. Our colleagues, friends, and neighbours should not be forced to work for less simply because of where they are from. For too long, successive governments have allowed employers to take advantage of Pasifika workers.

“Right now, Pasifika women earn on average around three quarters of what Pākeha men get paid. For every $1 a Pākehā man earns, Pasifika men and a Māori woman earn 81c.

“This is because of the rules put in place by government-after-government which have allowed a race to the bottom for wages, with Pasifika and Māori missing out on fair pay for their work.

“The Human Rights Commission shows this is happening, with racism, unconscious bias and workplace discrimination all contributing to poorer workplace outcomes for Pacific, Māori, and ethnic people.

“Now is the time for the Government to step in and take immediate action. Low paid workers have been waiting too long for fair pay agreements. The Government also needs to go further by introducing mandatory pay gap reporting and raising the minimum wage to the same level as the living wage.

“At a time of rising living costs, this would make a real and lasting difference to people's lives. Māori, Pacific and other ethnic minorities have more money for food, to pay the bills, and provide for their families.

“The Human Rights Commission says it will take 20 years to close the Pacific pay gap, but that is only if we start right now. So, no more excuses Minister,” says Jan Logie.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests In Iran


The bravery of the young demonstrators in Iran is extraordinary. This is the third major wave of demonstrations to wrack the country in the past 13 years, and each one has been ferociously suppressed. The demonstrators have risked being beaten and shot. Their leaders risk being hunted down via social media and imprisoned - or in some cases, executed. At no point has there been a change of stance (or even a small gesture of compromise) from the country’s leaders. Given the imbalance of forces within Iran, there is no tipping point where victory can be achieved…
More>>



 
 

Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>

Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 