Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Hipkins Way Off The Mark On Unlawful Police Action

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is calling on Minister Hipkins to address the underlying causes of crime, rather than to allow for abusive, American-style policing which makes our communities less safe.

“Tough on crime rhetoric that justifies abusive policing might look good in the newspaper but it doesn’t work in our communities,” says Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman.

The Green Party was responding to comments the Minister made today saying the Government may legislate to allow police to gather young people’s photographs and fingerprints, even after two damning recent reports said the practice breached the rights of young, predominantly Māori, victims.

“There is no criminal justice purpose to taking or keeping photos or fingerprints, especially of children, where there’s no suspicion of offending.

“Evidence shows that police are far more likely to use their power against Māori and Pasifika communities, as well as poorer communities, or those who suffer mental health challenges.

“Minister Hipkins’ ideas won’t help keep our communities safe. What will help is making sure everyone can make ends meet, put a roof over their heads, or food on the table.

“The Green Party is the only party that understands that our communities are safer when action is to tackle the underlying drivers of crime. Giving police more powers, rather than investing in lasting solutions for our communities would be a huge mistake.

“With more Green MPs we can make the investments we need into inclusive education, mental healthcare, addiction treatment, liveable incomes and Māori-led justice. This is the best way to support young people to thrive away from a life of crime,” says Golriz Ghahraman.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests In Iran


The bravery of the young demonstrators in Iran is extraordinary. This is the third major wave of demonstrations to wrack the country in the past 13 years, and each one has been ferociously suppressed. The demonstrators have risked being beaten and shot. Their leaders risk being hunted down via social media and imprisoned - or in some cases, executed. At no point has there been a change of stance (or even a small gesture of compromise) from the country’s leaders. Given the imbalance of forces within Iran, there is no tipping point where victory can be achieved…
More>>



 
 


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 