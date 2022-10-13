Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Failing Our Oceans

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 10:59 am
Press Release: Green Party

Government progress to protect the health of our oceans is unacceptably slow, the Green Party says.

Our Marine Environment 2022 released today shows how ocean health is deteriorating as a result of plastic pollution, climate change and dirty fishing practices.

“The health of our oceans is declining and the Government is not doing enough to protect it. We need more Green Party policies and interventions to help the ocean heal,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for oceans and fisheries, Eugenie Sage.

Our Marine Environment 2022 shows:

  • Governments have known for more than 20 years the harm caused by bottom trawling, and yet Minister Parker and MPI are bogged down in discussions about whether to stop it happening
  • Microplastics are found in three of every four fish caught for commercial purposes
  • More than 4,100 seabirds were killed by longline fisheries in a single year. Right now, 90 percent of indigenous seabirds are threatened or at risk of extinction
  • Warmer and more acidic oceans are becoming uninhabitable for taonga species and impacting kai moana

“The report tells a decades-long story of government neglect when it comes to the health of our oceans.

“Successive governments have allowed big industry to exploit our oceans for short-term economic gain. This has led to overfishing, trawling of the seafloor, excessive plastic pollution, and dirty fishing practices killing birds and other marine species.

“Worse still, the report’s over reliance on old data shows that government-after-government has known for decades the harm being done to our oceans. Had these warnings been heeded at any point in the last two decades, the health of our oceans would be very different. We’d be better off in numerous ways. But, as this report makes clear, that is not what has happened.

“In one startling example, the report’s use of old data shows that governments have known for years the damage being done to seamounts. And yet, here we are, with the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries convening a working group with the fishing industry to decide whether we should do anything about bottom trawling, which we know damages them.

“We are not even sure that the report is telling the full story. For example, data showing that the area of the ocean that has been trawled is decreasing disguises the fact that new areas are being bottom trawled.

“In other words, the fishing industry may well be causing so much harm to one area of the ocean that they are simply moving to another to continue. These precious ecosystems will take centuries to recover – if at all.

“The health of our oceans is deteriorating at an alarming rate and we’re at risk of losing precious habitats forever. Politicians have known about this for decades and many have had a chance to stop it. But they haven’t - which is exactly why we need to let the handbrake go and take urgent and collective action.

“We need to stop the dirty and degrading fishing practices that are destroying the seafloor and killing seabirds; we need to continue work to ban single-use plastics and stop plastics getting in the ocean; we need a moratorium on seabed mining; and we need to protect a much larger area of the ocean and put clear rules in place for where commercial operators can and cannot fish.

“The Green Party has a transformative plan to protect the oceans and improve fisheries management, so we all can enjoy the ocean - now and in the future. But to make it happen, we need more Green MPs around the decision-making table,” says Eugenie Sage.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 