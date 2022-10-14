Advisory Panel Appointed For The Defence Policy Review

Hon Peeni Henare

Minister of Defence

Minister of Defence Hon Peeni Henare has today announced the establishment of his Ministerial Advisory Panel to provide independent advice throughout the recently commissioned Defence Policy Review.

“Our Defence Force is essential in protecting New Zealanders and their interests and we remain committed to ensuring that Defence have the policies and equipment they need to do their jobs, including protecting the security and stability of our region,” Peeni Henare said.

“The Defence Policy Review is being undertaken to ensure New Zealand’s Defence policy, strategy and planned capability investments remain fit for purpose given the impacts of climate change, COVID and the intensification of geostrategic competition,” Peeni Henare said.

“While the review will be led by Defence officials, this panel will provide me invaluable independent advice and critical scrutiny throughout this two year process.

“The Panel will be chaired by Sir Brian Roche, a highly experienced chair with an excellent working knowledge of defence matters. His expertise was invaluable when he chaired the 2015 Defence White Paper advisory panel, and he has also subsequently led three reviews of Defence procurement,” Peeni Henare said.

Sir Brian Roche will be joined on the Panel by:

Professor David Capie, Director of the Centre for Strategic Studies and Professor of International Relations at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington;

David Gawn, Chief Executive of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and former Chief of Army;

Sir Don McKinnon, former Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth;

Christine Stevenson, Chief Executive and Comptroller of NZ Customs Service; and

Pania Tyson-Nathan (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu), Chief Executive of NZ Māori Tourism.

“This Panel is well equipped with the breadth of knowledge and experience to advise me throughout this process, and I would like to personally thank all members of the Panel for being part of this important work,” Peeni Henare said.

The Panel will be appointed for the duration of the Defence Policy Review process, which is expected to be completed by mid-2024.

A copy of the Terms of Reference for the Ministerial Advisory Panel can be found at: www.defence.govt.nz/publications/publication/terms-of-reference-ministerial-advisory-panel

