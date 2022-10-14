2022 October Art Exhibitions At New Zealand Parliament

Explore identity and connection at New Zealand Parliament exhibitions: ‘Myanmar: The People, Landscape and Culture’, and ‘The Memory of Trees’.

Two exhibitions explore identity and connection through a series of vibrant landscapes of New Zealand and Myanmar at the New Zealand Parliament’s upcoming exhibitions.

The New Zealand landscape is brought to life on canvas by artist Michael Moore, whose latest art exhibition ‘The Memory of Trees’, will be displayed at New Zealand Parliament from 26 October 2022. This will be showcased alongside the photographic exhibition, ‘Myanmar: The People, Landscape and Culture,’ which offers a glimpse into life in Myanmar.

Artist Michael Moore is fascinated by the unique natural landscapes in Aotearoa New Zealand. For ‘The Memory of Trees’ exhibition, he has captured his recollections of significant places in New Zealand through a range of native trees such as pohutakawa and ti kouka, the cabbage tree. Many of his works feature in series, with landscapes painted over multiple canvases. Moore says, “the series help portray the continuation of the story or idea about the scenes. Sometimes there is more to the story that can’t be captured on just one canvas.”

Michael has also had a couple of other pieces already featured at Parliament, including the painting ‘Pelorus’, which is currently also on display in the ground floor foyer of Parliament House.

‘Myanmar: The People, Landscape and Culture’ is a photographic fundraising exhibition showcasing artwork by Wellington based photographers; Bianca-Rae Tustin, Ross Collins and Pat Shepherd.

The photographs provide New Zealanders insight into life in Myanmar by capturing the breath-taking landscapes, and the religious and cultural aspects of the community. This exhibition provides an opportunity to share the beautiful country of Myanmar while helping those in need to receive basic resources in a time of crisis. All proceeds from the exhibition will be given to the New Zealand based charity Spinning Top for use in their humanitarian aid projects along the Thai/Burma border.

Visiting the exhibition:

The exhibition is being held across both of Parliament's exhibition spaces, the Visitor Centre, and Te Papakura from 26 October to 6 December.

The exhibition space is open to the public Tuesday to Sunday every week, from 10am to 4pm.

You can also book here to take a tour of Parliament, and visit the art gallery while you’re here!

© Scoop Media

