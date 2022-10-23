When Is The Pursuit Policy Changing?

“Police Minister Chris Hipkins needs to start backing the Police to do their job,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“Under questioning from ACT this week, Hipkins said in Parliament “the Commissioner of Police and I have had conversations about it (the pursuit policy), and I do expect that there are going to be changes to that policy.”

“Police have slowly had their abilities to tackle the gangs and growing crime removed from them. Their pursuit policy means stolen cars or escaping drivers are no longer chased. Teenagers boast that they can get away with crime until they are “of age”.

“Since 2017 the number of apprehensions police are completing has plummeted from 41 per cent to 17 per cent in 2021.

“I have spoken to police who are frustrated and feel like they don’t have the tools and support to do their jobs. Every day they are having to deal with increasing offences, both against them and the public.

“Labour has finally realised that their softly softly approach doesn’t work and are u-turning on their pursuit policies. The question is when they’re going to make it official.

“The current approach isn’t fair on the victims. The perpetrators of ram raids are the same group carrying them out again and again. If Police were able to catch them we’re more likely to get them off the streets for good.

“Every day the Government sits back and does nothing another business is hit by a ram raid. The Government needs to start governing for all New Zealanders, in particular the victims of crime. We deserve much better.”

