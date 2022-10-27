Parliament

And We're Rolling On Government's Screen Sector Review

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 12:12 pm
The Government is taking action to secure the long-term future of the film and television industry through proposals released today for public consultation as part of the New Zealand Screen Production Grant review.

“New Zealanders can be very proud of our reputation, stories, culture and home-grown talent and content that is shared on screens here in Aotearoa New Zealand and right across the world,” Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Our screen sector is acknowledged as world leading in a number of areas and these proposed options aim to support the sector’s growth and resilience in a way that provides certainty for the industry here and an exciting, rewarding and sustainable pathway for those working in the sector,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“While our screen sector has not been immune from the impacts of COVID-19, we remain committed to securing its recovery and success as the sector evolves. A big part of helping us achieve this is ensuring the sector and wider public get to have their say on the NZSPG’s proposed options.

“The proposed options aim to encourage a steady pipeline of domestic and international screen productions, enhance screen sector skills and career pathways, and support the development of high-quality, home-grown content.

“The Screen Sector Review presents us with a timely opportunity to accelerate Aotearoa New Zealand’s brand and reputation across local and international cinemas, televisions and households. From our jaw-dropping scenery, state-of-the-art post-production facilities to the many iconic names behind the creation of content, our screen sector has a bright and exciting future ahead of it,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

Stuart Nash says the sector is incredibly important for communities across New Zealand.

“The industry itself contributes more than $3.5 billion to the economy each year, and directly employs more than 13,900 people. The sector also creates benefits for other industries, such as hospitality, construction and tourism. It’s important we ensure it continues to thrive and deliver even greater benefits across New Zealand,” Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash said.

“Accelerated by the government’s support, New Zealand is now part of the international screen industry. We remain committed to attracting international productions to New Zealand and working with the sector as part of this consultation process,” Stuart Nash said.

“The proposals put forward aim to increase the value generated from government investment in the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, improve how we attract productions to New Zealand and how we promote New Zealand as an internationally-regarded screen sector.

“While this consultation proceeds, New Zealand is still open for business and its business as usual for the screen sector and productions accessing the New Zealand Screen Production Grant,” Stuart Nash said.

Information about the consultation and how to provide feedback is available by clicking here on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website.

