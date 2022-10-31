Councils’ Plan Leaves Government Dead In The Water

National has welcomed today’s contribution to the Three Waters debate by Auckland, Christchurch and Waimakariri councils, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.

“This is a wholesale rejection of the Government’s Three Waters proposal and confirms what is obvious - there are alternatives to Nanaia Mahuta’s deeply-flawed proposal.

“The Government’s Three Waters proposal is dead in the water. Councils and the communities they represent do not want what the Government is offering. Nobody wants it except Labour.

“Councils should retain ownership of their water assets and the Government should not impose co-governance on delivery of these public services. These have always been bottom lines for National.

“The Government should now abandon its Three Waters campaign and actually work with local councils to find an enduring solution.

“If the Government refuses to abandon its unpopular and undemocratic Three Waters plan, National will repeal and replace it.”

© Scoop Media

