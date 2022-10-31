It’s Time For An Autonomous Sanctions Bill

New
Zealand should legislate our own Autonomous Sanctions Bill,
National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee
says.
“It is becoming abundantly clearer that there
are rogue governments that New Zealand will want nothing to
do with, and we do not want to be dependent on the United
Nations to bring down sanctions. We need our own
legislation.
“An Autonomous Sanctions Bill will
explicitly provide for asset freezes and trade embargoes
that would allow New Zealand to stand up against other
governments and defend our values.
“If we had one in
place earlier, New Zealand would have been able to stand
with our traditional partners against Russia much faster
than we did.
“National is calling on the Government
to take urgent work on introducing New Zealand’s own
Autonomous Sanctions
Bill.”
