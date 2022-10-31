National’s Candidate Shortlist For Hamilton West

National’s campaign for the Hamilton West by-election is forging ahead, with a shortlist of nominees finalised today.

On Sunday, local National Party members will select a candidate from the following shortlist:

Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau

Frances Hughes

Tama Potaka

National Party President Sylvia Wood says National is looking forward to selecting a candidate who will campaign hard to earn the support of Hamilton West and represent them as their strong local MP.

“We’re excited to select a candidate from such a strong, talented and diverse shortlist,” says Ms Wood.

“National will campaign hard to earn the support of Hamilton West residents and overturn Labour’s more than 6,000 vote majority.

“Hamilton is home to so many hardworking Kiwis struggling to get ahead under a Labour Government addicted to wasteful spending and fuelling the cost-of-living crisis. Despite $1 billion per week in extra spending, outcomes are getting worse across the board.

“People in Hamilton West have a unique opportunity to send Labour a message. National offers an alternative that will be laser-focused on responsible management of the economy and on delivering better outcomes to improve the living standards of all New Zealanders.

“Labour won Hamilton West with a higher margin than Stuart Nash did in Napier or Damien O’Connor did in West Coast-Tasman. Make no mistake, this will be a tough by-election and National is the underdog, but National is energised and ready to campaign hard on the issues that matter to people in Hamilton West.”

The final selection meeting will be held on Sunday November 6.

© Scoop Media

