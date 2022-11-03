Parliament

Auckland Transport Must Review Speed Reductions

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Aucklanders will be shocked to learn that the cost of introducing Auckland Transport’s latest speed limit reductions is well over $30 million, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Figures released to National show that ratepayers and taxpayers are forking out $33 million to be slowed down in our biggest city. That’s money that could be better spent on fixing the many potholes peppering our roads.

“This extraordinary amount of money is being spent on changing signs on 1600 roads across Auckland, including many main arterial roads which will now have reduced speed limits adding to Auckland’s already serious congestion problem.

“I am calling on Auckland Transport to review these latest speed limit reductions in light of the significant cost of implementing them, but also in light of the recent local election which has led to a significant change in direction around the council table.

“Aucklanders and New Zealanders are sick and tired of the war on cars being pushed by Labour and it is time Auckland Transport listened to what Aucklanders are saying.”

