Govt Continuing To Prioritise High Income Earners In Immigration System

The resumption today of the parent visa category needs to be followed by an end to the Government’s unfair salary based family reunification policy.

“Families thrive when they are able to be connected. People should be able to migrate with their families regardless of their salary. Reopening the parent visa category for only “skilled” migrants prioritises family reunification for high income earners, while forcing those on lower incomes to stay apart,” says Ricardo Menéndez March, Green Party spokesperson for immigration.

“I acknowledge that the Minister has worked to lower the salary thresholds for the “skilled” migrant category, but doesn’t go far enough to make sure everyone is able to be with their family regardless of their salary.

“Essentially what the Government is telling people is that if you come to New Zealand to work in a big corporation, then your parents can come with you.

“But, if you come here to work in a school or hospital, then you could be forced to stay apart from your family.

“While the reopening of the parent category visa will bring relief to some families, it will prevent many from ever being together with their parents.

“Our immigration system should deliver equitable pathways to residency and not reduce migrants to economic units. The Green Party will continue fighting for a fair system, and with more Green MPs we can make this happen” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

