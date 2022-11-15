Resource Management Reform Ensures Crown Fulfils Treaty Obligations

New Resource Management reform will uphold Treaty settlements, commitments and arrangements and ensure Māori maintain established decision-making and participation at both a regional and national level, which has been the case to date as a result of successive governments’ Treaty Settlement arrangements, Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan said.

“We know the current resource management system has not supported Māori housing and development opportunities and this Bill is an opportunity to turn that around. This will help access greater infrastructure opportunities for Māori land and support the building of more Māori homes.

“We appreciate the feedback from whānau, hapū and iwi, Māori communities, land trusts, and iwi technicians and Māori regional sector specialists over the past 18 months that has ensured we can fulfil our legal obligations.

“Treaty settlements over the past 40 years are being fully upheld,” Kiri Allan said.

