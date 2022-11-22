Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Sio To Meet New Vanuatu PM

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Associate Foreign Affairs Minister Aupito William Sio travels to Vanuatu today, to meet with the new Government led by Prime Minister Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau and to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Pacific Community (SPC) Ministerial Conference being hosted in Port Vila.

Minister Sio will have a number of bilateral meetings with the newly elected Vanuatu Government, including Prime Minister Kalsakau, to discuss resilience and economic recovery, and to visit communities and development projects funded by Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Aotearoa New Zealand and Vanuatu share a close partnership and friendship, and after the disruption caused by COVID-19, this is an opportunity to reconnect kanohi ki te kanohi,” said Aupito William Sio.

“Our countries’ enjoy strong people-to-people connections. Every year, thousands of citizens travel between Vanuatu and Aotearoa New Zealand — for education, tourism, to work as part of the RSE scheme, and on church exchanges.

“This visit is an opportunity to discuss key issues affecting our region, and to underscore Aotearoa New Zealand’s commitment to working with Vanuatu to face these together — tatou, tatou. I look forward to discussing how we can continue to support Vanuatu’s economic recovery through our partnering for resilience strategy, especially around the impacts of climate change.”

The SPC Conference is an opportunity to review the focus and work of SPC in Pacific countries and territories, and its provision of regional services. This year the Conference will also celebrate SPC’s 75th anniversary.

“The SPC is the Pacific’s leading science and technical agency, and an important regional partner for Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Their work in science, knowledge and innovation is critical in supporting Pacific resilience, and covers multiple areas, including agriculture, fisheries, public health, climate change, data and statistics, geo-resources and energy, and human rights, gender and youth,” said Aupito William Sio.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 

National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>


COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 