Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament.

This is the first of three bills that will ensure affordable drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services can be provided to New Zealanders now and into the future.

“In order to keep a lid on rate rises and better protect New Zealanders from rising water costs, we must act now to upgrade our national water infrastructure,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“The passage of today’s Bill is an important step in addressing a fundamental cost of living issue that will affect all New Zealanders for decades to come if left unfixed.

“Everyone agrees that change is needed to ensure that communities have safe, reliable drinking water at an affordable price. By sticking with the status quo, independent research shows households are facing water costs of up to $9,000 per year and more failures of basic water services.

“We are already seeing what is at stake with over 34,000 New Zealanders getting sick from drinking water each year.

“By establishing four new publicly-owned water services entities with the size and scale to meet the challenges we face, the legislation passed today forms a strong base for improved, effective, and efficient management of water services and infrastructure,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

The legislation clearly directs the non-profit, publically owned water services entities to act in the best interests of present and future households and consumers by:

  • delivering water services and infrastructure efficiently and cost effectively
  • protecting public health and the environment
  • supporting and enabling new housing and urban development
  • operating with sound business practices
  • delivering water services that are resilient to the effects of climate change and natural hazards.

The Water Services Entities Bill also provides for the transfer of the existing three waters workforce and expertise from local authorities to the new water services entities.

“Security of employment conditions is an important factor as we transition to the new entities. Ultimately it is these New Zealanders working in their local communities who will ensure the new water services entities succeed in meeting their objectives.

“Through the regional representative groups and regional advisory panels, entities and their merit-based boards will be accountable to communities big and small. We want to ensure decision-making input elects local voice and has that layer of representation.

“As we progress with future-proofing our critical infrastructure, we need not look far into the past to understand why protections are so important. The Government remains committed to ensuring our water assets remain in public ownership for generations to come.

“We continue to work alongside industry, water sector professionals, councils, and mana whenua to ensure that the sustainable financing of water infrastructure is affordable and is a solution for current and future generations,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The TVNZ/RNZ Merger Battles


When the baubles of office got handed out last time around, it is hard to understand why anyone picked Willie Jackson to be the ideal person to explain and defend the TVNZ/RNZ merger. For years and well before last Sunday’s fractious Q&A interview with Jack Tame, it has been obvious that Jackson’s skills as a communicator only range from “You like me, right?” to “Hey bro, why don’t you like me?”...
More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>





Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 