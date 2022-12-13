Parliament

PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 9:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

Ministers Poto Williams, Aupito William Sio and David Clark will retire, along with MPs Jamie Strange, Marja Lubeck and Paul Eagle. All will stay in parliament until the election.

“I want to thank them personally for their work and for being part of our team. They have all made an important contribution to Government and the lives of New Zealanders,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“These decisions come in the midst of Labour’s selection process for seats in the 2023 elections. MPs have made these decisions in good time to allow succession planning for both Cabinet and caucus.

“These retirements will have no immediate impact on Cabinet with a reshuffle not scheduled until early next year.

“I’ve had conversations with each MP and Minister. They’ve each made their own call based on their personal circumstances – which I both understand and respect.

“To each I want to say thank you, with special mention of Ministers. Minister Sio has done huge work in the Pacific, been a fierce advocate for his community, and I will forever be grateful for his role in the Dawn Raids apology.

“Minister Clark has, in recent times, led our work on supermarket reform and demonstrated his intellect but clear focus on protecting the most vulnerable through consumer finance reform.

“Minister Williams brought her experience in the community sector to Cabinet, working across groups as diverse as the construction sector through to the disability community. She also did a huge amount of work on the implementation of gun reforms.

“Marja, Paul and Jamie have been such passionate advocates for their communities and are valued members of our team.

“To each MP and Minster I give my thanks for their collective years of service and wish them well for the future,” Jacinda Ardern said.

© Scoop Media

