Labour Gifts Lowest Ever Consumer Confidence For Christmas

Monday, 19 December 2022, 11:05 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Christmas will be tough for many this year, with consumer confidence at its lowest ever level as inflation continues to bite. There’s never been a better time to let households keep more of their money with tax cuts,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Grant Robertson has borrowed, spent and printed his way through COVID but those strategies are temporary and have consequences called debt and inflation. Over the next year we are going to see those consequences, and Kiwi households are bracing for the impact.

“While Kiwis are paying 11 per cent more for food, 9 per cent more for housing and 19 per cent more for petrol, Labour is forging on with billions of dollars in unnecessary expenditures. Three Waters, the Firearms Register, the RNZ-TVNZ merger, Auckland Light Rail… These projects are not needed right now and are increasing demand and driving costs.

“The obvious solution is to transfer resources from the government sector, which is threatening to spend one in three dollars in the economy next year, to households and businesses which will be hurting in the recession Treasury is now forecasting.

“ACT’s tax cuts would do just that, delivering a net $5.2 billion less tax to New Zealanders. Someone earning $70,000 with one child would keep $2300 more of own money to fight the private increases they’re already facing.

“The alternative is the government ploughs on consuming resources, pushing up prices while the private economy, that is businesses and households, crash down around them into a recession.

“The next government will need to clean up Labour’s mess with sensible economic policy, restore credibility to the reserve bank, and rebuild the faith of the world with a welcoming immigration policy. These ideas and more are laid out in ACT’s paper New Zealand’s Cost of Living Crisis.”

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
More>>



 
 

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


