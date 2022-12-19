Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Take Steps To Stay COVID-19 Safe This Summer

Monday, 19 December 2022, 12:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Make sure you’re prepared for if you get COVID-19 while on holiday so we can all enjoy a safe as summer, COVID-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said.

“New Zealand’s settings will remain unchanged following a final review for the year,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“That includes the retention of 7-day mandatory isolation for positive cases, in order to break the chain of transmission and keep cases and hospitalisations at a manageable level.”

The Government continues to provide masks, RATs and vaccines free from thousands of locations around the country. RATs can be ordered from the online requestor site or over the phone, and masks and vaccines from your local pharmacy or through your GP.

“Ahead of summer, we are encouraging New Zealanders to take simple precautions to keep a lid on COVID-19 and ensure our hard working health workers get the break they deserve,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“If you are eligible for a booster, get one now. If you haven’t had your first or second dose, it’s not too late. Getting boosted significantly reduces your chances of ending up in hospital needing care.

“Making sure you’re up to date with your vaccines should be the first thing on your to-do list before Christmas.

“We recently extended second booster eligibility to Māori and Pacific peoples aged 40 and over, if you’re now eligible then book in and get boosted before going to see whānau or heading away for the holidays.

“Many people have been taking advantage of available anti-viral medications, with 4000 doses being administered each week currently. We know this has been keeping people out of hospital and reduced the impact of COVID-19 on the health system.

You can get antiviral medication if you’re eligible and test positive for COVID-19. In the first instance for information and eligibility criteria visit the COVID-19 Health Hub website or speak to your GP or pharmacist.

As always if you need COVID-19 health advice call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 54 53 for free, any time, any day, even on Christmas.

“With many people travelling around the country over the coming weeks, it’s important that everyone plays their part. Get prepared now so we can all have safe as summer.” Ayesha Verrall said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 