Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Failing To Get People Into Work

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Today's Ministry of Social Development quarterly data shows Labour has entrenched welfare dependency despite widespread worker shortages, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“While businesses across New Zealand are desperate for staff, there are still 50,000 more people are on the Jobseeker benefit compared with when Labour came to office.

"The number of people on the Jobseeker benefit is stubbornly high, with 170,000 today, similar to the number recorded six months ago.

“With a 50 per cent increase of people stuck on the Jobseeker benefit for longer than a year, a golden opportunity is being frittered away to help more New Zealanders reap the independence and opportunities employment provides.

“Labour appears content to passively allow too many people to languish on the benefit without any direction or support. Under Labour, fewer beneficiaries are accessing case management support, and obligations to find work are being enforced less often.

"National has a plan to break vicious cycles of welfare dependency in young adulthood. These cycles squander young New Zealanders’ potential and hurt the prospects of children in benefit-dependent households.

"We will power up community organisations to deliver tailored coaching for young Jobseekers, set clear obligations about their need to prepare themselves for work, reward those who break their dependence on benefits, and apply sanctions to those who, without good reason, refuse to engage.

"It's time Labour cut the excuses. If they cannot reduce benefit dependency at a time of severe worker shortages, it’s clear the Government’s welfare approach has failed."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Announces Resignation


Jacinda Ardern has announced she will step down as Prime Minister and Leader of the Labour Party. Her resignation will take effect on the appointment of a new Prime Minister. A caucus vote to elect a new Party Leader will occur in 3 days’ time on Sunday the 22nd of January...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Government: General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023
The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “Announcing the election date early in the year provides New Zealanders with certainty... More>>


National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness
The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. There are signs inflation has peaked and is receding without an increase in unemployment. This optimism isn't leading to a pause in the raising of interest rates... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 