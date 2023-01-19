Parliament

Chickens Come Home To Roost With Rising Food Prices

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 11:29 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour has done everything possible to push up the price of food and Kiwis continue to suffer with the largest annual increase in food prices in 32 years, ACT will reverse Labour’s changes,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“For the year ended December 2022 Stats NZ reports an 11.3 per cent increase in the price of food. This shows no signs of slowing down with a 1.1 per cent increase in just the last month.

“The Government has revealed today that there are 8,000 more people on a benefit and record food price rises. These two facts are connected. Prices are rising in part because there are not enough people to work and produce food.

“Unemployment rates are low, but the labour shortage persists. There should be an uncapped RSE scheme so that there is not a shortage of seasonal workers every year.

“The government should stop smothering food producers with bureaucracy and nonsensical rules. They have effectively decided chicken welfare matters more than the best and cheapest source of protein for humans in poor households.

“Egg prices are highlighted by Stats NZ as being a major contributor to these figures in December as producers prepared for draconian new chicken laws to be introduced at the start of 2023. January’s figures will likely be even worse as these laws come into effect.

“What is also needed is a reduction in spending by the government, and tax cuts so that working New Zealanders can keep more of their own money. ACT’s Alternative Budget shows how expenditures can be reduced by $7.2 billion without touching frontline services and taxes can be lowered so someone on the average wage saves $2,000 every year.

“We look forward to the Government explaining how Vladimir Putin is responsible for rising prices in New Zealand supermarkets, or will they finally admit they've created the cost of living crisis with their own actions much closer to home.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fraught Journey Back To The Centre


Ever since Christopher Luxon became leader, National has adopted a “small target” strategy. This consists of offering nothing to distract the media from its focus on the government’s shortcomings and the public’s discontent with its performance. In particular, the strategy involves releasing no policy alternatives whose own failings might then be picked apart, and become the story. It assumes the media will largely shrug and accept the stonewalling on policy and move on. Here’s how the comms experts define how the strategy should be used by corporates facing unwelcome media scrutiny...
More>>



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness
The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. There are signs inflation has peaked and is receding without an increase in unemployment. This optimism isn't leading to a pause in the raising of interest rates... More>>

EDS: Rethink Inquiry Into Plantation Forestry
The Environmental Defence Society is calling on the Minister of Forestry, Hon Stuart Nash, to think again about the merits of an independent Inquiry into exotic forest planting and harvest methods... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year's resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


