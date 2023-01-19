Greens Recognise Prime Minister Ardern’s Service

The Green Party is today acknowledging Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s service to Aotearoa.

“Jacinda Ardern has been a decisive and tireless leader of our country through unprecedented challenges, and we will be sorry to see her go,” says Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

“The Prime Minister has fostered an extremely positive and constructive working relationship between her party and the Greens, and I’m proud of everything we have achieved together in government over the last five years.

“We haven’t always agreed on everything, but even in times of disagreement we have appreciated and valued the constructive nature of the Prime Minister and her team.

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson added:

“Jacinda Ardern’s compassion in times of crisis, her determination to make progress towards a fairer and safer Aotearoa, and her leadership of two multi-party governments is a cause for huge admiration.

“Politics takes its toll, and I know the Prime Minister won’t have made her decision lightly.

“The Greens look forward to continuing our Cooperation Agreement work taking action on climate, protecting nature, and making sure everyone has what they need to live a good life.

“Labour’s process to choose a new leader is for Labour. We will not be commenting, other than to say we look forward to continuing our work together, for the rest of this term and the next.”

© Scoop Media

