Parliament

ACT Party Wishes Jacinda Ardern Well For The Future

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 2:28 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party sends our best wishes to Jacinda Ardern and her family as she announces that she is stepping down from her role as Prime Minister of New Zealand,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“I’ve known Jacinda for over a decade and while we rarely see eye to eye on political matters, we have remained collegial and have been able to team up for a good cause when the opportunity arose, most recently to raise over $100,000 for the Prostate Cancer foundation by auctioning off the signed “arrogant prick” transcript.

“Jacinda is a well-meaning person, but her idealism collided hard with reality. Unfortunately this has left the country with big problems: the economy, the lawlessness, the Treaty.

“New Zealand needs a new government of real change and ACT will be providing the ideas and the backbone to make the change real.”

