Catherine Wedd Selected As National’s Candidate In Tukituki

Primary sector executive and former TVNZ reporter Catherine Wedd has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Tukituki.

“Tukituki is my home, it’s where we are raising our four kids and it’s a place I hold high aspirations for. It’s such a privilege to be selected as National’s candidate in Tukituki to campaign hard to elect a National Government in this year’s General Election.

“People in Tukituki work hard and are struggling to get ahead as the cost-of-living crisis makes everything more expensive and our world-class primary sector and hospitality businesses struggle for staff thanks to a Labour Government that doesn’t understand the needs of Tukituki,” says Ms Wedd.

“Labour’s economic mismanagement has forced the Reserve Bank to hike interest rates in an attempt to keep the lid on inflation. For families in Hawke’s Bay, that means $500 more every fortnight added to their mortgage repayments.

“We need a government focused on the issues that truly matter to people in Tukituki like addressing the cost-of-living crisis, cracking down on crime, and delivering better health, education and other public services. I know a Christopher Luxon-led National Government would do exactly that.

“My job now is to get out there and meet as many people as I can across the electorate to earn their support to elect a National Government to deliver for Tukituki.”

