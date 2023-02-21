Commissioner Gaslight Has Got To Go

“Police Commission Andrew Coster, AKA Commissioner Gaslight, needs to stop undermining East Coast residents, mayors and business leaders and show them support,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Residents on the East Coast have been through hell. Instead of listening and responding to their concerns, Coster just says they’re wrong.

“Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise told media there is not a strong enough Police presence. Coster’s response; “yes there is.”

“Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce CEO Karla Lee told Newstalk ZB “I don’t believe there is enough help at hand… we could use more help from Police and Armed Forces definitely.” Coster’s response; “crime is below normal.”

“The point of a National State of Emergency is to support the local emergency response. Instead, the Police Commissioner tells locals that they don’t know what’s happening and that he knows better.

“Some people have lost almost everything, and they’re terrified of losing their remaining few possessions. Whether their fear is founded or not, that’s the perception they have and they deserve to see an increased police presence.

“Telling people they’re wrong and to report any crimes to Police when they have no cell phone reception is not good enough.

“Coster’s response is insensitive, out of touch, gaslighting and shows he’s frankly not up to the job.

“More than 600 Police were sent to the Parliament protest and yet only around 150 have been sent to Hawke’s Bay.

“More than 6,200 Defence Personnel were involved in MIQ and yet the Napier Mayor has had her requests for military assistance have been turned down. How can the government justify having the army available to stand at hotel doors but not out in a cyclone ravaged community?

“The Police Commissioner needs to ask the Prime Minister to invoke Section 9 of the Defence Act. This means the military can assist the Police with civil powers. Looting gangsters might not think they’re so tough when they meet the NZDF.

“Police on the ground are doing a great job with the resources they have but they need more back up. Coster may think he knows best, but at times like this people need empathy and security, he’s providing neither and is making what is an already stressful situation even worse.”

© Scoop Media

