Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour’s RMA Reforms Falling Apart

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 12:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s RMA reforms are in tatters following submitter after submitter to the Environment Committee saying the Bills will make it even hard to get things done, National’s RMA Reform & Urban Development spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“Minister David Parker trumpeted his two new Bills before Christmas as fundamental reform of our planning laws that would make things happen faster, cheaper and better – but submitter after submitter has pointed out the Bills will make things worse, not better.

“There is widespread consensus that the RMA is broken but to be successful, Labour’s changes have to actually result in improvements, particularly given the enormous cost of change in time, money, and energy. So far, National remains entirely unconvinced the Bills are the transformational change that is required.

“To give but one example – the Wind Energy Association submitted last week that the reforms will make it more difficult to build a wind farm. That is the exact opposite outcome of what nearly everyone says New Zealand needs.

“Many of those who have spoken at the select committee have said the 800-page reforms are incredibly complex and they create more bureaucracy not less – including new committees that will sit above existing local authorities resulting in the loss of local democracy and local voices.

“Submitters have also said there is a lack of clarity and certainty in the draft Bills and entirely new legal terms that will increase complexity and decrease predictability. The inevitable result of new terms like ‘Te Oranga o te Taiao’ will be years of expensive litigation.

“The reforms provide a long list of outcomes -– involving everything from the ecological integrity of air and water, natural landscapes, climate change, housing, primary production, customary rights, heritage, infrastructure, the coastal environment, and more – but there is no hierarchy at all to decide trade-offs, therefore the Bill effectively demands all of these outcomes all of the time.

“After five years of work it is frustrating Labour has produced a package that will do the opposite of what it says it will do. National is reserving its position on the reforms but there is a strong case that the Government should seriously consider going back to the drawing board.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 