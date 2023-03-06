Labour Targets Hunters Instead Of Gangs

Labour’s plan to charge responsible hunters an excessive amount to get a firearms licence is wrong, National’s Hunting and Fishing spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“The Labour Government could charge hunters as much as $1000 to gain or renew a firearms licence, which is excessive and unreasonable.

“Burdening responsible gun owners with this exorbitant cost has no impact on unlicensed gun owners in New Zealand. For instance, gang members don’t get firearms licences and have more weapons than any other time in New Zealand’s history.

“More than 150,000 people hunt in New Zealand. Most are law abiding and take their responsibility seriously. For many, hunting is an important pastime, or a way to put food on the table.

“National won’t penalise responsible Kiwis. Instead we will back Police and give them new powers to tackle gangs and gun-related crime.

“A National Government will ensure that our communities are safe and that responsible hunters are not unfairly penalised. National will not charge $1000 for a firearms licence.”

