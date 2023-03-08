Parliament

Poroporoaki: Georgina Beyer

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 8:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Willie Jackson

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development

Tangi kau ana te maunga titohea a Taranaki i te rironga a te uri o Te Āti Awa, e karapoti ana a Wharekaurī i ngā tai o te ahiahi i te rironga a te uri o Ngāti Mutunga, he ua kōpatapata e kōrehurehu ana i ngā whārua i te rironga a te uri o Raukawa, ā, e tūohu ana te maunga e kore nei e neke, a Hikurangi i te tai-mihi tangata ka uhia ki runga i tōna uri o Ngāti Porou, a Horiana Beyer kua huri kaweka nei i te tirohanga tangata.

Nō reira e Georgie, tēnei au ka mihi ki a koe e te kaiwhakatīkoki waka, e te pītau kokoti ngaru. Ko koe tēnā i rukuhia ai te moana tāpokopoko o te ao patu hinengaro, i kūtia ai manawa whakahī, kia hua ake he reo mō te wahangū, he ihi ki te ngoikore, he wana ki a rātou te pēhia e ngā hau pūkeri o te ao.

Engari ko ngā mahi nui i oti i a koe ka noho tonu hei oha mutunga māu ki te ao kua mahue mai nei i a koe. Nō reira, haere, pikitia ō maunga, kaungia ō moana, hoki atu ki ō mātua tipuna, ki Hawaiki Nui, ki Hawaiki Roa, ki Hawaiki Pāmamoa. Haere, okioki mai.

Today I acknowledge the passing of a great women, a courageous leader, a trail-blazer, Georgina Beyer – descendant of Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Porou said Willie Jackson

Georgie was a deliberate disruptor, a change agent, a challenger to the establishment. Never once did she resile from countering ignorance, racism or bias. She was an unashamed supporter of progressive policies, most especially for those who are seated on the margins of our society, those who were much maligned and forgotten. Georgie made us remember that their needs are just as important as anyone else.

Anyone who had the grace to be in Georgie’s presence will attest to her sharp tongue, complimented by her wit and willingness to educate us all on the need to protect those in vulnerable places.

Much of this was driven by her own experiences in life. Georgie grew up in the Hutt Valley, Wellington and in Papatoetoe in a time when being different was openly frowned upon.

I had the fortune to become good friends with Georgie. We came into parliament together in 1999 and I was able to witness first hand her wit and oratory skills in the House. She had no fear when advocating for the different groups she represented and I was proud to have worked alongside her.

Her legacy is now firmly entrenched, not just as the world’s first openly transgender member of Parliament, but more importantly for her work including prostitution law reform, her contributions to civil unions, anti-discrimination laws and the promotion of Māori rights.

She was indeed one of a kind – a star and history maker who will never be forgotten for her contribution to New Zealand society.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



