Labour Out Of Ideas On Mental Health

After promising to transform the mental health system and spending nearly $2 billion, Labour’s announcement of a new website today shows they are completely out of ideas, National’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“Mental health services around the country are struggling to cope with demand, amidst staff shortages and all Labour can do is launch a new website promoting a programme they launched three years ago.

“In the last year alone vacancies in psychiatry increased a staggering 125 per cent, psychologist vacancies 58 per cent and alarmingly mental health nursing vacancies grew by over 91 per cent in 12 months. A website will not address this workforce crisis.

“Labour promised to transform our mental health sector but despite pouring $1.9 billion into it, all we have seen is a reduced access to services, a worsening state of our mental health facilities and an increase in people needing treatment.

“It is the same old story with Labour: they spend more money but do not achieve better outcomes.

“National will establish a Minister of Mental Health and ensure we have the front-line staff and services to support some of our most vulnerable New Zealanders.”

