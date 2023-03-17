Labour’s Ruth Dyson Breaches Public Service Act

Today’s
findings from the Public Service Commissioner make it clear
that Earthquake Commission deputy chair Ruth Dyson breached
the code of conduct for political neutrality, National’s
Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.
“Ms
Dyson’s comments on social media attacking National Party
Leader Christopher Luxon were reckless and politically
motivated.
“Her comments demonstrated her wilful
ignorance of the Code of Conduct she was expected to abide
by in her public sector governance roles.
“Political
neutrality is a critical safeguard to ensure the public
service can serve the government of the day, no matter which
party holds office.
“The findings that Ms Dyson, a
former Labour Cabinet Minister, breached the code shows that
she is not fit to hold any board positions in the public
service.”
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>
National: Statement From Todd Muller Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>
Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>