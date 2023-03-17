Labour’s Ruth Dyson Breaches Public Service Act

Today’s findings from the Public Service Commissioner make it clear that Earthquake Commission deputy chair Ruth Dyson breached the code of conduct for political neutrality, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Ms Dyson’s comments on social media attacking National Party Leader Christopher Luxon were reckless and politically motivated.

“Her comments demonstrated her wilful ignorance of the Code of Conduct she was expected to abide by in her public sector governance roles.

“Political neutrality is a critical safeguard to ensure the public service can serve the government of the day, no matter which party holds office.

“The findings that Ms Dyson, a former Labour Cabinet Minister, breached the code shows that she is not fit to hold any board positions in the public service.”

