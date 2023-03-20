ACT Holds Another Fundraiser For Freedom

“The ACT Party is proud to help our friends in Ukraine with their fight for freedom by hosting another fundraiser tomorrow evening,” says ACT Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden.

“Our guest speakers have unparalleled insight into what is going on in Ukraine. Tenby Powell has been into the Red Zone delivering aid to frontline hospitals, medical centres and residents and evacuation capability for those who need to escape dangerous zones. While joining via Zoom is Maryan Zablotsky, a sitting Ukrainian MP from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ruling party, ‘Servant of the People’.

“We will also be holding an auction where people can bid to again buy luggage tags made out of the authenticated fuselage of downed Russian fighter planes, and remains of the Ukrainian Antonov An-225 "Mriya", the world’s largest aircraft.

“The New Zealand Government’s support for Ukraine has been lacking. Data from the Ukraine Support Tracker developed by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy shows that New Zealand ranks 36th out of 41 countries to pledge support.

“As a small island nation unable to defend ourselves alone, we rely on alliances with like-minded people around the world. In a very real way this is about securing New Zealand’s future today. One day when our descendants need help what we do now will matter. It will matter when New Zealand was there to help when an authoritarian aggressor invaded a democracy that depends on the same rules based order we do.

“People in Ukraine are not only fighting for their lives, but the freedom of democratic people everywhere.

“ACT has already raised $80,000 for the people of Ukraine through past fundraisers. This has helped provide medical and combat equipment, power generators, heating radiators, starlink terminals and warm clothes to Ukrainian defenders.

“Just because we’re on the other side of the world doesn’t mean we can’t, or shouldn’t, contribute. ACT stands with Ukraine and the Kiwi-Ukrainian community against the evil of Putin’s war, and all evil like it.”

